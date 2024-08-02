Paris Olympics, India's Day 8 Schedule: Manu Bhaker eyes third medal; Deepika Kumari, Nishant Dev in action

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian shooter Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian contingent looks forward to its fourth medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, August 2. The in-form shooter Manu Bhaker will feature in the women's 25m rifle finals in the biggest event for Indian fans on Day 8 of sporting events at the 33rd Summer Games.

Bhaker has won two of India's three medals in the Paris Games and another medal will make her the most successful Indian Olympian on Saturday. Bhaker finished second in the qualification round to further boost fans' hopes for the first gold medal in Paris.

India's star archers Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be in action in the women's round of 16 event which will be followed by knockout and medal matches. India narrowly missed out on their maiden medal in archery on Friday after Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara lost the mixed team bonze match.

India's Day 8 events will end with ace boxer Nishant Dev's men's 71kg quarter-final bout against Mexico's Marco Verde, Pan American 2023 gold medalist.

Paris Olympics 2024, India's Day 8 Schedule

12:30 PM: Shooting - Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in women's skeet qualification day 1.

01:00 PM: Shooting (medal event) - Manu Bhaker in the women's 25m pistol final.

01:52 PM: Archery - Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) in women's individual round of 16 clash.

02:05 PM: Archery - Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) in the women's individual round of 16 clash.

03:45 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy race 5 and 6.

05:55 PM: Sailing - Nethra Kumanan in women's dinghy race 5 and 6.

11:05 PM: Shot put final (medal event) - Tajinderpal Singh Toor if he qualifies.

12:02 AM: Boxing - Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) in the men's 71kg quarter-final.