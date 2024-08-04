Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain and Hockey team in spotlight

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV India's medal hopes will be at stake on Day 9 of the Paris Olympics on August 4 with Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain and the hockey team headlining the Sunday events

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9, India Live Updates: Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain and Hockey team in spotlight

A couple of medal hopes were crushed on Saturday for India at the Paris Olympics with Nishant Dev getting a raw deal in terms of judgement while Manu Bhaker finished in fourth position in the women's 25m pistol event in shooting. However, a new day comes with a lot more hopes with Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain, the Indian hockey team and sport shooters Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala, Parul Chaudhary and Jeswin Aldrin set to take part in their respective events.

Sen and Lovlina face the toughest challenges. A win for both of them on Sunday will assure them of a medal finish in Paris but to get to that stage, Lakshya has to beat Viktor Axelsen and Lovlina Borgohain will be up against Li Qian, the top seed from China. Follow all the action live from a sporting Sunday as we keep you updated through all of what's to come.

Paris Olympics Medal Tally