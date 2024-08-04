Sunday, August 04, 2024
     
  Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain and Hockey team in spotlight
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain and Hockey team in spotlight

India at Paris Olympics, Day 9 Live: India's medal hopes will be at stake on Day 9 of the Paris Olympics on August 4 with Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain and the hockey team headlining the Sunday events. Borgahain and Lakshya are facing tough challenges in their respective events to confirm medals.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2024 12:41 IST
India's medal hopes will be at stake on Day 9 of the Paris
Image Source : AP/INDIA TV India's medal hopes will be at stake on Day 9 of the Paris Olympics on August 4 with Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain and the hockey team headlining the Sunday events

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9, India Live Updates: Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain and Hockey team in spotlight

A couple of medal hopes were crushed on Saturday for India at the Paris Olympics with Nishant Dev getting a raw deal in terms of judgement while Manu Bhaker finished in fourth position in the women's 25m pistol event in shooting. However, a new day comes with a lot more hopes with Lakshya Sen, Lovlina Borgohain, the Indian hockey team and sport shooters Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala, Parul Chaudhary and Jeswin Aldrin set to take part in their respective events.

Sen and Lovlina face the toughest challenges. A win for both of them on Sunday will assure them of a medal finish in Paris but to get to that stage, Lakshya has to beat Viktor Axelsen and Lovlina Borgohain will be up against Li Qian, the top seed from China. Follow all the action live from a sporting Sunday as we keep you updated through all of what's to come.

Paris Olympics Medal Tally

  • Aug 04, 2024 12:41 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Anish and Vijayveer in men's rapid 25m pistol shooting event - how does it work?

    -There are two stages separated into three, where the shooters shoot a series of five shots each, at targets that are next to each other.

    -First, the interval between shots is eight seconds, then a six-second interval in the second series, and a four-second interval in the third.

    -The top six shooters from the qualifiers make it to the final.

  • Aug 04, 2024 12:36 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Elsewhere, it's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in Gold Medal match in men's singles

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic will be up against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz for the Gold Medal in men's singles tennis. There're a number of swimming events, men's doubles final in badminton and men's 100m final among the big events for the day.

  • Aug 04, 2024 12:17 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    In other sports, Anish and Vijayveer in shooting, Parul and Jeswin in Athletics in action

    For India, the day begins with Golf and Shooting. Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala will be taking part in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification at 12:30 PM while Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are in the final round of the men's individual golf event. Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Wilson will be next at 1 PM IST in the women's skeet qualification. Parul Chaudhary will later be in action in women's 3000m qualification followed by Jeswin Aldrin in long jump.

  • Aug 04, 2024 12:12 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Then there is the hockey team in the quarters

    The win after 52 years against Australia at the Olympics was a watershed moment for Harmanpreet Singh and his troops. However, that win and performance will have a meaning only if the Indian hockey team progresses further in the competition. Their first opponent is Great Britain, who are yet to lose in the Games so far... Can India make it to the semis?

  • Aug 04, 2024 12:04 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Lovlina against Li Qian - a tough challenge in Boxing

    Boxing may be on its last legs in the Olympics and for good as the arbitration and ambiguity in scoring and judging in the sport isn't helping either the quality of the sport or its viewership. India has already been on the wrong side of it twice in the ongoing Games and Lovlina Borgohain, the last hope will be facing the top seed from China Li Qian in another tough bout in the quarter-finals.

  • Aug 04, 2024 12:00 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Axelsen leads against Lakshya 7-1

    In 2022, Lakshya beat Axelsen for the only time at the German Open to diminish the Danish shuttler's status from God-level to God-like. Lakshya stretched Axelsen to a third set earlier this year in Singapore to show that the latter can be beaten. But for that, Lakshya has to be on his mark right from the start. Players like Axelsen can't be given a sniff. Challenge is as big as opportunity for Lakshya. A first-ever Olympic medal... can he pull off the unthinkable?

     

  • Aug 04, 2024 11:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Lakshya Sen in Badminton men's singles - let that sink in

    Yes, it is no mean feat what Lakshya Sen has been able to achieve so far, making it to semis what no male singles player was able to achieve in the past for India. Being one set behind, Lakshya put in a performance to be proud of by winning the remaining two sets against Chinese Taipei's Chen Chou to win his quarter-final encounter. But on Sunday, he faces his biggest nightmare, the Danish god-like creature of modern badminton, Viktor Axelsen.

  • Aug 04, 2024 11:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A new day and renewed hope for medals for India

    Welcome to our live coverage of Day 9 at the Paris Olympics for the Indian contingent as well as some other big events on the day around the world. Saturday was a day of India falling short very close to medal positions in multiple events and there will be a hope that the near misses turn into medal event qualifications for the contingent.

