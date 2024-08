11 AM: Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami will be in action in the mixed marathon race walk relay event in athletics.

12:30 PM: Women's golf gets underway with two Indians Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in action. Aditi finished fourth in the Tokyo Games

1:30 PM: The Indian women's table tennis team will be in action in the quarterfinals. The women's team comprising Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will face the German team

1:35 PM: Sarvesh Kushare will be in action in the men's high jump qualification in athletics

1:45 PM: Jyothi Yarraji will participate in the women's 100m hurdles heats.

2:30 PM: Wrestler Antim Panghal will take part in the women's freestyle 53kg round of 16 match against Zeynep Yetgil

10:45 PM: Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will take part in the men's triple jump qualification

11 PM: Mirabai Chanu will begin her campaign on the one-off medal day. She will take part in the 49kg weightlifting event

12:30 AM onwards: Vinesh Phogat will be featuring in the 50kg freestyle category final

1:13 AM: Avinash Sable will be featuring in the men's 3000m steeplechase final