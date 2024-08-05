Monday, August 05, 2024
     
  Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen aims to win bronze medal in badminton men's singles
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen aims to win bronze medal in badminton men's singles

India at Paris Olympics, Day 10 Live: Lakshya Sen will face Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match in badminton men's singles. His head-to-head record against Lee is 4-1 and is the favourite to win the fourth bronze for India today.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2024 11:43 IST
Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Paris Olympics Day 10

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen aims to win bronze medal in badminton men's singles

Lakshya Sen will be in action today at 6 PM IST in the bronze medal match against Malaysia Lee Zii Jia as India targets its fourth bronze at the Paris Olympics. Apart from this, India's women's team will lock horns against Romania in the round of 16 in table tennis while Nisha Dahiya will look to make it to the quarterfinals of the 68kg freestyle event in wrestling. Avinash Sable will also aim to qualify for the final of 3000m steeplechase heats late in the night. Follow all the action live as we, at India TV, keep you updated.

Paris Olympics Medal Tally

 

Live updates :Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 live updates

  • Aug 05, 2024 11:43 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India's schedule today at Paris Olympics

    Here's a look at India's schedule for August 5, Monday:

    12:30 PM: Shooting - Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in the skeet mixed team qualification.

    1:30 PM: Table tennis - India vs Romania in the women's team round of 16 event.

    3:25 PM: Athletics - Kiran Pahal in women's 400m heats.

    3:45 PM: Sailing - Nethra Kumanan in women's dinghy races 9 and 10.

    6 PM: Badminton - Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the men's singles bronze medal match.

    6:10 PM: Sailing - Vishnu Saravanan in the men's dinghy races 9 and 10.

    6:30 PM onwards: Wrestling - Nisha Dahiya in the women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarterfinals.

    The quarterfinals and the semifinals are also scheduled on the same day.

    10:31 PM: Athletics - Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase heats.

  • Aug 05, 2024 11:39 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to Day 10 action at the Paris Olympics 2024. India still has 3 bronze medals and one more can be added to the tally if Lakshya Sen beats Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in badminton men's singles event. Wrestling is also getting underway today. Follow all the live updates here on India TV. Today's entire schedule for India coming up next...Stay Tuned...

