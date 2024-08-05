Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Paris Olympics Day 10

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 10 Live Updates: Lakshya Sen aims to win bronze medal in badminton men's singles

Lakshya Sen will be in action today at 6 PM IST in the bronze medal match against Malaysia Lee Zii Jia as India targets its fourth bronze at the Paris Olympics. Apart from this, India's women's team will lock horns against Romania in the round of 16 in table tennis while Nisha Dahiya will look to make it to the quarterfinals of the 68kg freestyle event in wrestling. Avinash Sable will also aim to qualify for the final of 3000m steeplechase heats late in the night. Follow all the action live as we, at India TV, keep you updated.

