Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat beats Vladimir Egorov to qualify for quarterfinal in wrestling

India's Aman Sehrawat defeated Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov to qualify for the quarterfinal round in the 57kg freestyle wrestling. He won the bout 10-0 on the basis of technical superiority and showed excellent skills
More to follow...
India's Aman Sehrawat defeated Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov to qualify for the quarterfinal round in the 57kg freestyle wrestling. He won the bout 10-0 on the basis of technical superiority and showed excellent skills
More to follow...
Top News
Related Other Sports News
Latest News