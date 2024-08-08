Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat beats Vladimir Egorov to qualify for quarterfinal in wrestling

Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat beats Vladimir Egorov to qualify for quarterfinal in wrestling

India's Aman Sehrawat has qualified for the quarterfinal of the 57kg freestyle wrestling beating Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov in the round of 16 clash.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2024 15:05 IST
Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : REUTERS Aman Sehrawat

India's Aman Sehrawat defeated Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov to qualify for the quarterfinal round in the 57kg freestyle wrestling. He won the bout 10-0 on the basis of technical superiority and showed excellent skills 

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement