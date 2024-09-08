Paralympics 2024: India's Gold medal count surpasses total Olympics tally; Navdeep, Simran extend record

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/GETTY Simran (left) won a bronze in the women's 200m T12 event while Naveep (right) won a Gold in the men's javelin throw F41 event

Navdeep Singh's upgraded Gold medal and Simran Sharma's bronze extended India's record tally at the Paralympics, reaching 29 now on Saturday, September 7. Navdeep won a Silver medal in men's javelin throw F41 after recording his personal best of 47.32m. However, it was upgraded to Gold following Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah's disqualification for violating the World Para Athletics Rules and Regulations. Navdeep's upgrade meant India now has 7 Gold medals at the Paris Paralympics, which is more than the whole Olympics tally (six medals).

Navdeep's medal came after Simran Sharma finally got onto the podium in the women's 200m T12 event after the heartbreak in the 100m event. Simran with her guide Abhay Singh, recorded her personal best of 24.75 seconds to win the bronze medal, 13th for India in the ongoing Paralympics.

India now have 7 Gold, 9 Silver and 13 Bronze medals, which is the country's best medal-wise and in overall tally as well in the Games history. India is currently in 16th position, which is eight up from the 24th position they finished in Tokyo with 19 medals.

India have only one event remaining in the Paralympics with Pooja Ojha set to compete in the Women's Kayak Single KL1 200m event in para canoeing semi-finals and for a medal in the final, if she qualifies on Sunday, September 8. Hence, the Indian contingent can add one more medal to what is already a monstrous tally for the country.

In para canoe on Saturday, Yash Kumar finished last in the Men's Kayak Single KL1 200m semi-final with a timing of 1:02.03 while Prachi Yadav qualified for the final of the women’s Va’a Single 200m with a timing of 1:05.66. However, she finished eighth with a time of 1:08.55.

The games will end on Sunday, September 8 with a glittering closing ceremony. Harvinder Singh and Preethi Pal will be India's flag bearers for the ceremony.