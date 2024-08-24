Paralympics 2024: 84 athletes, 12 sports; here's India's contingent and participation for Paris Games

The upcoming Paris Paralympics 2024 is only a few days away as the world's top athletes flock to Paris for the quadrennial event. India has sent its largest-ever contingent for the Games with 84 para athletes representing the nation in the French Capital.
The Indian athletes will be participating in 12 sporting events overall with several medal contenders in the fray. Four Indians head into the Paris Paralympics as defending champions. Sumit Antil (men's javelin throw F64), Krishna Nagar (men's badminton singles SH6), Manish Narwal (men's shooting 50m pistol SH1) and Avani Lekhara (women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1) head into Paris looking to defend their title.
India will be taking part in three new sports this time - Para-cycling, Para rowing and blind judo. Here is a list of all the Indian athletes to have qualified for the Paris Olympics and the events these athletes are participating in.
Para-athletics
Sumit Antil: Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Deepthi Jeevanji: Women's 400m -T20
Sandeep: Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Ajeet Singh: Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Rinku Hooda: Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Navdeep: Men's Javelin Throw - F41
Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's Discus Throw - F56
Dharambir: Men's Club Throw - F51
Nishad Kumar: Men's High Jump - T47
Mariyappan Thangavelu: Men's High Jump - T63
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari: Men's Shot Put - F46
Preethi Pal: Women's 100m and 200m - T35
Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav: Women's Shot Put - F34
Manu: Men's Shot Put - F37
Parveen Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw - F57
Ram Pal: Men's High Jump -T47
Ravi Rongali: Men's Shot Put - F40
Sandip Sanjay Sargar: Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Sundar Singh Gujrar: Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Shailesh Kumar: Men's High Jump - T63
Sharad Kumar: Men's High Jump - T63
Mohammed Yasser: Men's Shot Put - F46
Rohit Kumar: Men's Shot Put - F46
Pranav Soorma: Men's Club Throw - F51
Amit Kumar: Men's Club Throw - F51
Arvind: Men's Shot Put - F35
Dipesh Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw - F54
Praveen Kumar: Men's High Jump -T64
Dilip Mahadu Gavit: Men's 400m -T47
Soman Rana: Men's Shot Put - F57
Hokato Hotozhe Sema: Men's Shot Put - F57
Sakshi Kasana: Women's Discus Throw - F55
Karamjyoti: Women's Discus Throw - F55
Rakshitha Raju: Women's 1500m - T11
Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46
Bhavanaben Chaudhary: Women's Javelin Throw - F46
Simran: Women's 100m and 200m - T12
Kanchan Lakhani: Women's Discus Throw - F53
Para-Badminton
Manoj Sarkar: Men's Singles SL3
Nitesh Kumar: Men's Singles SL3 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Krishna Nagar: Men's Singles SH6
Sivarajan Solaimlai: Men's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6
Suhas Yathiraj: Men's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Sukant Kadam: Men's Singles SL4
Tarun: Men's Singles SL4
Nithya Sre Sumathi Sivan: Women's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6
Mandeep Kaur: Women's Singles SL3
Manasi Joshi: Women's Singles SL3
Palak Kohli: Women's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Thulasimathi Murugesan:Women's Singles SU5 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Manisha Ramadass: Women's Singles SU5
Para archery
Harvinder Singh: Men's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open - ST
Rakesh Kumar: Men's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - W2
Shyam Sundar Swami: Men's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - ST
Pooja: Women's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open - ST
Sarita: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - W2
Sheetal Devi: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - ST
Para Canoe
Prachi Yadav: Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2
Yash Kumar: Men's Kayak Single 200m - KL1
Pooja Ojha: Women's Kayak Single 200m KL1
Para-cycling
Arshad Shaik
Jyoti Gajeriya
Bling judo
Kapil Parmar: Men's 60 kg J1
Kokila: Women's 48kg J2
Para powerlifting
Parmjeet Kumar: Men's up to 49kg
Ashok: Men's up to 65kg
Sakina Khatun: Women's up to 45kg
Kasthuri Rajamani: Women's up to 67kg
Para rowing
Anita: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x
Narayana Konganapalle: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x
Para shooting
Amir Ahmad Bhat: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1
Avani Lekhara: R2 - W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R3 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
Mona Agarwal: R2 - W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
Nihal Singh: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1 and P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1
Manish Narwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1
Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1
Sidhartha Babu: R3 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1
Sriharsha Ramakrishna: R4 - X 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 and R5 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2
Swaroop Unhalkar: R1 - M 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
Rubina Francis: P2 - W 10m Air Pistol SH1
Para Table tennis
Sonalben Patel: Women's Singles WS3 and Women's Doubles WD10
Bhavinaben Patel: Women's Singles - WS4 and Women's Doubles WD10
Para swimming
Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Men's 50m Butterfly - S7
Para taekwondo
Aruna: Women's K44 -47kg