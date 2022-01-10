Pankaj Advani tests COVID-19 positive

Follow us on Image Source : PANKAJ ADVANI (TWITTER) File photo of Pankaj Advani

Multiple time world snooker and billiard champion Pankaj Advani has tested COVID-19 positive. The ace cueist confirmed it to news agency PTI on Monday.

"I was following all the COVID restrictions but still got infected. We all have to be extra careful in this third wave of COVID. I have taken medicines and I think it'll take a week for me to recover and get back to my normal routine," Advani said.

A source close to the player added, "He woke up with fever and uncontrollable shivering in the morning. To confirm if he has been affected with the virus, Pankaj tested himself with the home test kit and the results indicated that he was COVID positive."

The champion player gave a brilliant performance in the 64th National Billiards Championship which was recently held in Bhopal and won the National Billiards title.

Post his win, Advani was preparing to compete in the IBSF World Snooker Championship, which was originally scheduled to take place in January.

But the rising cases of COVID-19 has led to a postponement of the championship to March.

Mumbai has been badly affected by the pandemic and according to a bulletin issued by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the city reported 19474 positive cases on Sunday.

(Reported by PTI)