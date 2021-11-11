Olympian sailor Nethra Kumanan wins gold in Spain event

Follow us on Image Source : SAI MEDIA (TWITTER) File photo of Nethra Kumanan.

Tokyo Olympian Nethra Kumanan has won gold in the laser radial event of the Gran Canaria Sailing Championships, one of the European regional open events, in Spain. The 24-year-old Kumanan finished first in three of the six races to collect 10 Net points in the ILCA 6 event at Gran Canaria last week.

Beneyto Lancho and Martina Reino Cacho -- both of Spain -- were second and third, respectively. Sports Authority of India congratulated Kumanan on the win.

"Sailor @nettienetty clinched Gold in the Laser Radial at Gran Canaria Sailing Championships (European Regional Open Event)," the SAI said in a tweet. "She won 3 races & finished 3rd and 4th in rest two races. The competition had 20 participants from 3 countries including 3 Olympians."

Kumanan had finished 35th out of 44 competitors in the Laser Radial class in her debut Olympics in Tokyo earlier this year.