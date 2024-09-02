Nitesh Kumar clinches Gold medal in men's singles SL3 at Paris Paralympic Games 2024

Follow us on Image Source : X Nitesh Kumar.

Indian para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the men's singles SL3 event to clinch the gold medal at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Nitesh, who is making his Paralympics debut, defeated the Tokyo Games silver medallist Bethell in three games to win the yellow metal at La Chapelle Arena Court 1.

The top-seeded Nitesh won the first game 21-14, before going down in the second one 18-21. The match entered the decider game, where the Indian prevailed 23-21 over the second seed.

