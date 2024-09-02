Monday, September 02, 2024
     
Nitesh Kumar clinches Gold medal in men's singles SL3 at Paris Paralympic Games 2024

Nitesh Kumar brought the second Gold medal for India at the ongoing Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Nitesh defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final to claim the top prize in the men's singles SL3 event.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2024 16:59 IST
Nitesh Kumar.
Image Source : X Nitesh Kumar.

Indian para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the men's singles SL3 event to clinch the gold medal at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Nitesh, who is making his Paralympics debut, defeated the Tokyo Games silver medallist Bethell in three games to win the yellow metal at La Chapelle Arena Court 1.

The top-seeded Nitesh won the first game 21-14, before going down in the second one 18-21. The match entered the decider game, where the Indian prevailed 23-21 over the second seed.

More to follow...

 

