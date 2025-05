Neeraj Chopra scripts history, breaches 90M mark at Doha Diamond League India's star athlete Neeraj Chopra achieved his personal best by breaching the 90M mark at the ongoing Doha Diamond League. He achieved the feat in his third throw of the night in the event.

New Delhi:

India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Doha Diamond League. Competing for glory at the event, Chopra achieved his career best while competing in the Javelin throw event against the likes of Anderson Peters, Julian Webers, and many more accomplished stars.

On his third throw of the event, Chopra went on to breach the 90 m mark, achieving his career best while doing so. Chopra achieved a distance of 90.23 metres and stayed in the lead in the third round.