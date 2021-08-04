Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final at Tokyo Olympics; breaches automatic qualification mark

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final; secures automatic qualification in first attempt

Neeraj Chopra secured an automatic qualification with his first attempt in the qualification event of the Javelin throw event. Chopra had a 86.65m throw in his first attempt to not only top the qualification standings after all the first attempts, but also go past the automatic qualification mark (83.50).

Competing in his first Olympics, Chopra took just a few seconds to make to the final round to be held on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark in Group A of the qualification event.

With Chopra, Finland's Lassi Etelatalo and Germany's Johannes Vetter also earned a direct qualification.

Vetter, who is one of the strongest contenders for gold medal in the event, threw 85.64m in his final attempt to qualify for the medal event.

The 23-year-old Chopra left the javelin arena after his first throw, having secured his place in the final easily. He finished at the top of the qualification group A with his first throw.

Shivpal Singh, the other Indian in the fray, will present his challenge in Group B, later in the day.