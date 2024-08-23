Friday, August 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Neeraj Chopra produces his season-best throw of 89.49m to finish second at Lausanne Diamond League 2024

Neeraj Chopra produces his season-best throw of 89.49m to finish second at Lausanne Diamond League 2024

India's star athlete started with an 82.10m throw and struggled to go past the 85m mark in his first four attempts at the Lausanne Diamond League. But Neeraj managed to produce his best throw of 89.49m in his final attempt and finished second in the standings.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2024 1:47 IST
Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024
Image Source : REUTERS Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 event on August 22, 2024

Neeraj Chopra made a sensational comeback to finish second in the men's javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 on Thursday, August 23. The star Indian athlete produced his season-best throw of 89.49m to finish second behind Grendian ace Peters Anderson who reached 90.61m in his final attempt.

After settling for a silver despite throwing his season-best throw of 89.45m at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj struggled for a start in Lausanne. He failed to go past 84m in his first four attempts but made a late comeback by reaching 85.58m in his fifth attempt and 89.49m in his final attempt. 

Anderson, a bronze medalist at the 2024 Paris Games, dominated the event from the start and finished with a record 90.61m throw. He produced the record throw at the Lausanne Meet to grab the top spot in the standings. 

Germany's Julian Weber finished third with his best throw of 87.08m (2nd attempt) while the world no.1 Jakub Vadlejch finished seventh with his best 82.03m throw at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise. Japan's Roderick Genki Dean also produced his season-best throw of 83.19m and finished fifth in the standings.

Related Stories
Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra live on TV, online?

Lausanne Diamond League 2024 live: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra live on TV, online?

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs for final? | EXPLAINED

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs for final? | EXPLAINED

Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League live: Neeraj finishes 2nd with season-best throw of 89.49m

Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League live: Neeraj finishes 2nd with season-best throw of 89.49m

Lausanne Diamond League 2024 standings (men's javelin throw event)

  1. Peters Anderson (Grenada) - 90.61m
  2. Neeraj Chopra (India) - 89.49m
  3. Julain Weber (Germany)  - 87.08m
  4. Artur Felfner (Ukraine) - 83.38m
  5. Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) - 83.19m
  6. Yego Julius (Kenya) - 83.00m
  7. Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia) - 82.03m
  8. Andrian Mardare (Moldova) - 81.44m

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement