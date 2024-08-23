Neeraj Chopra produces his season-best throw of 89.49m to finish second at Lausanne Diamond League 2024

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 event on August 22, 2024

Neeraj Chopra made a sensational comeback to finish second in the men's javelin throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2024 on Thursday, August 23. The star Indian athlete produced his season-best throw of 89.49m to finish second behind Grendian ace Peters Anderson who reached 90.61m in his final attempt.

After settling for a silver despite throwing his season-best throw of 89.45m at the Paris Olympics 2024, Neeraj struggled for a start in Lausanne. He failed to go past 84m in his first four attempts but made a late comeback by reaching 85.58m in his fifth attempt and 89.49m in his final attempt.

Anderson, a bronze medalist at the 2024 Paris Games, dominated the event from the start and finished with a record 90.61m throw. He produced the record throw at the Lausanne Meet to grab the top spot in the standings.

Germany's Julian Weber finished third with his best throw of 87.08m (2nd attempt) while the world no.1 Jakub Vadlejch finished seventh with his best 82.03m throw at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise. Japan's Roderick Genki Dean also produced his season-best throw of 83.19m and finished fifth in the standings.

Lausanne Diamond League 2024 standings (men's javelin throw event)

Peters Anderson (Grenada) - 90.61m Neeraj Chopra (India) - 89.49m Julain Weber (Germany) - 87.08m Artur Felfner (Ukraine) - 83.38m Roderick Genki Dean (Japan) - 83.19m Yego Julius (Kenya) - 83.00m Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia) - 82.03m Andrian Mardare (Moldova) - 81.44m

