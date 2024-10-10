Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker among Indian sports personalities to pay tribute to Ratan Tata on his demise

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away aged 86 on October 9 (Wednesday) in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Several sports personalities mourned the demise of Ratan Tata as India's Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker led the way.

"Ratan Tata Ji, an icon and a legend, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. An industrialist and philanthropist, he touched countless lives with his vision, compassion, and leadership. Travel well, Sir," Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Neeraj Chopra also bereaved the loss of Ratan Tata calling him a visionary personality and also recalled the moment when he met the industrialist who immensely contributed to Indian sports during his time. "I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I’ll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength. Om Shanti," Neeraj wrote on his X account.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha to paid tribute to Ratan Tata calling him a pioneer of Indian society. "With a heavy heart & a heavier soul, I pray for the departed soul of one of our greatest Ratna's, Shri. Ratan Tataji! A pioneer, a philanthropist & a generous benefactor to the society, he broke barriers & set new benchmarks with his leadership. May his blessed soul find peace!" Usha wrote on Twitter.

India's 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist and the vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association Gagan Narang also joined the bandwagon paying tribute to the legendary figure. "Today,we bid farewell to a man whose kindness, wisdom, and integrity shaped not only businesses but countless lives. Ratan Tata Ji saw beyond profits, investing in people and the future of India. You left this world better than you found it, and your legacy will forever guide us," he wrote.