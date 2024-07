Neeraj Chopra headlines 28-member Indian athletics squad for Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in October 2023

Neeraj Chopra is set to headline India's final athletics squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The ace javelin thrower is among 28 members finalised for the Summer Olympics starting on July 26.

India's athletics squad feature 17 men and 11 women stars including the world champions and Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Asian Games winners Avinash Sable, Tejinderpal Singh Toor and Jyothi Yarraji.

India's athletics squad for Paris Olympics 2024

Men: Avinash Sable (3,000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump).

Women: Kiran Pahal (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Abha Khatua (shot put), Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR (4x400m relay), Prachi (4x400m), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/race walk mixed marathon).

More to follow...