National Games 2023: Services closing on leaders Maharashtra with 10 Gold medals on Day 15

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL Services men's football team after winning Gold at National Games 2023 on November 8

2023 National Games Goa: Services Sports Control Board produced a dominant performance to bag whooping 10 Gold medals at the 37th National Games on Wednesday, November 8. Services athletes stole the limelight on Day 15 with Golds in football, handball, kabaddi and boxing events to put pressure on Maharashtra ahead of the last day of the tournament.

With 10 Golds, the defending champions closed the gap with leaders Maharashtra. Services remain only 11 Golds behind high-flying Maharashtra and are also maintaining a narrow eight-gold lead on the third-placed Haryana. In highly-anticipated football finals, Services men's team thrashed Manipur by 3-1 in the Gold medal match while Kerala beat Punjab on penalties in the women's event.

Maharashtra continues to dominate the medals tally with a record-shattering 220 medals, including 75 Gold. They kept their lead with two Gold medals in the men's and women's Kho-Kho events by beating Odisha with dominant results in both finals.

Services beat Haryana in the men's kabaddi final by 34-25 to clinch the Gold. Haryana had to settle for a silver in the women's final too with Himachal Pradesh winning the game by 32-23. However, Haryana bagged double Gold by winning the both men's and women's hockey finals at Peddem Sports Complex.

Services also bagged two Golds in the Yachting events on Day 15. Vishnu Saravanan bagged Gold in the men's ILCA 7 event while Eabad Ali defeated Maharashtra's Vedprakash Pathak to emerge winner in the men's RS:X event.

Updated National Games 2023 Medals Tally after November 8 events:

Standings Teams Gold Silver Bronze Totals Medals 1 Maharashtra 75 67 78 220 2 Services 64 26 33 123 3 Haryana 58 51 67 176 4 Madhya Pradesh 35 34 38 107 5 Karnataka 30 31 35 96 6 Manipur 30 22 29 81 7 Delhi 28 24 65 117 8 Kerala 28 21 26 75 9 Goa 27 27 37 91 10 Tamil Nadu 19 24 32 75

Latest Sports News