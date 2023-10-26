Friday, October 27, 2023
     
  National Games 2023, Day 2: Maharashtra continue their dominance with 13 medals, 12 teams claim Gold

National Games 2023, Day 2: Maharashtra continue their dominance with 13 medals, 12 teams claim Gold

Maharashtra, who claimed the record 140 medals in 2022, continued their dominance at the National Games 2023 in Goa with 13 medals in the first two days. Last edition's winners Services Sports Control Board won three gold and are placed second in the medals tally after Day 2.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2023 0:01 IST
Bhavani Devi with Gold at Sabre Fencing event in National
Image Source : TWITTER/NAT_GAMES_GOA Bhavani Devi with Gold at Sabre Fencing event in National Games on Oct 26, 2023

Maharashtra remain at the top after Day 2 events of the National Games 2023 in Goa on Thursday, October 26. Maharashtra have bagged 13 medals to take a lead in the standings with 20 more teams opening an account in the first two days.

Maharashtra bagged their third medal of the tournament with the women's team winning the Acrobatics Gymnastics finals on Thursday. Assam also rose to the table with three Gold medals and are placed third in the standings with a total of five medals after the Day 2 events in Goa.

Fans witnessed two national records broken on the opening day with Dipali Gursale (Maharashtra) claiming Gold by lifting a total weight of 165kg in the women's 45kg category. She Broke Jhilli Dalabehera's previous record of 164kg to set up a new national milestone.

In another record-breaking event, Prashant Kohli (Services Sports Control Board) beat Maharashtra's Mukund Aher in the men's 55kg weightlifting category to claim the gold. He lifted a total weight of 253kg to set a new national record in the National Games history.

Haryana bagged two Gold medals (in both men's and women's events) by beating Kerala men's and Karnataka Women's teams in the final. Manipur claimed their first medal by winning the Pencak Silat 0 Artistic Ganda Male team event while Punjab's Aaryan won the Gold in the men's individual event.

National Games 2023 Medals Standings: 

Standings Teams Gold Silver Bronze Totals Medals
1 Maharashtra 3 6 4 13
2 Services 3 2 0 5
3 Assam 3 1 1 5
4 Karnataka 3 1 1 5
5 Haryana 2 1 2 5
6 West Bengal 1 2 0 3
7 Telangana 1 1 3 5
8 Tamil Nadu 1 1 1 3
9 Manipur 1 1 0 2
10 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 4 5

 

