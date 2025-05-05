Mohammed Shami gets death threat via email, police investigating matter: Report Mohammed Shami is featuring for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2025. He has reportedly received a death threat via email on Sunday, May 4. Shami made his return to competitive cricket a few months back after recovering from his ankle injury.

New Delhi:

India pacer Mohammed Shami reportedly received a death threat on Sunday, May 4. Shami, who is currently featuring in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad, received the said threat through email.

A report in India Today stated that Shami's brother, Haseeb, informed of the said threat. He revealed that the threat email came in the afternoon, around 2-3 PM on Sunday. The family informed the issue to the Amroha police and the police are looking into the matter.

Shami has made his return to competitive cricket after being on the mend due to his ankle surgery for almost a year. He made his return to domestic cricket, playing for Bengal in all three formats before representing India in the Champions Trophy.

Shami is back in the Indian Premier League, too. He missed the league last year due to his surgery. In an interview on JioHotstar’s special series Gen Gold, Shami said that he is focusing on his performance now, having recovered from his injury.

"Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler’s life. My recovery took 14 months, and it wasn’t easy—especially given the challenges I faced during my domestic career," Shami said

"Regaining rhythm and the right mindset was tough. In 2023, I had a sudden breakdown, so I made it a point to play as many domestic matches as possible—ended up playing 12 or 13. That, along with the England series, helped me rebuild my confidence. When it comes to performance, I’ve always focused on giving my best."

"SRH has completely changed my perspective—what used to be a 200-run target now feels like 300. They’ve redefined the game. As for my role, I want to be part of a team that sets new benchmarks and shifts mindsets. I feel I’ve joined a strong unit, and I’m focused on contributing my best. We’ve built a strong bowling unit as well at SRH — a solid pace attack and quality spinners to back it. Overall, our bowling is much more balanced now, and those who think SRH is only about batting are mistaken," he added.