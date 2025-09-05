Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather: Boxing legends set for blockbuster exhibition clash in 2026 Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to clash in a 2026 exhibition bout. Organised by CSI Sports, the event’s date, venue, and broadcast details are yet to be announced.

New York:

Former world champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather will compete in an exhibition bout next year, as the promoters confirmed. The event is being organised by CSI Sports or Fight Sports. However, the details regarding the date, venue, broadcasters, and specific rules have not yet been announced.

59-year-old Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight champion. On the other hand, Mayweather retired with an undefeated 50-0 record and has held titles across multiple weight divisions during his time as a professional boxer.

What did Mayweather and Tyson say?

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets,” said Tyson in an official statement.

Notably, this will be Tyson’s first fight since returning from a 19-year retirement last November, when he faced Jake Paul in a controversial bout. He has spent his entire professional career at heavyweight, earning 50 wins from 59 fights.

Meanwhile, Mayweather, who has claimed championships in five weight classes, has taken part in several exhibition bouts since retiring in 2017. His most recent exhibition was against John Gotti III in August 2024. However, exhibition fights typically do not declare official winners and are not counted in the fighters’ professional records.

Speaking about his bout with the legendary Tyson, Mayweather noted that the match will give the fans what they have wanted for years and expects it to be a massive and legendary.

“You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want,” said Mayweather.

To note, Tyson and Mayweather are two of the most well-known names in modern boxing history. While Tyson was known for his explosive power as a heavyweight in the late 1980s and 1990s, Mayweather built his legacy on defensive brilliance and unmatched ring IQ, retiring with a perfect professional record.