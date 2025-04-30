Mary Kom opens on divorce with husband, speaks on affair rumours Mary Kom has also opened up on her affair rumours apart from clearing the air on her divorce speculations from her husband Karung Onkholer. Mary Kom married her husband in 2005. She is a boxing legend, having won six boxing world championship titles.

New Delhi:

Indian Boxing legend Mary Kom has opened up on the divorce speculations from her husband Karung Onkholer following media reports on the separation. The boxing legend has stated that the couple does not live together anymore and that they have finalised the divorce.

"In the light of these speculative and incorrect media reports, I wish to issue the following clarifications: Ms. M.C. Mary Kom and Mr. Onkholer (Onler) Kom are no longer married and they have finalized their divorce by mutual consent under KOM CUSTOMARY LAW on December 20 2023, in the presence of both family members and leaders of the clan as the adjudicating authorities," an official statement issued by Mary Kom's lawyer stated.

The statement also opened up on the boxer's rumoured relationship. "The rumours regarding my client’s relationship involvement with Mr. Hitesh Choudhary or being in a relationship with another boxer’s husband, are categorically denied and should not be propagated by any media platform," the statement added.

The statement said that Mar Kom has been going through a challenging time over the past two years and requested for privacy to navigate it. "Over the past two years, my client has been going through a deeply challenging time in her personal life, especially with her ex-husband. During this difficult hour, my client requests her friends, fans, and well-wishers to kindly give her the space and privacy she needs to navigate this difficult time. This notice serves as a formal request for all media entities, in all forms, to refrain from making baseless speculations about my client.

"It is imperative that the media respects Mary Kom’s privacy and personal space. One press conference at Manipur has already been done to this effect. Failure to comply with these requests will prompt legal action against those who violate this notice, including but not limited to claims of defamation both civil and criminal and breaches of privacy rights as per applicable laws," the statement stated.

