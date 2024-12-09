Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Indian team on record-breaking performance in Asia-Pacific Deaf Games

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets Indian athletes who returned from Asia-Pacific Deaf Games.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday felicitated the Indian team on their return from a record-breaking performance at the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games in Kaula Lumpur. The Indian athletes bagged an unprecedented 55 medals at the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games, which is an 11-time increase from their five-medal tally in their last participation in 2015.

India had sent a 68-member contingent which had 42 men and 26 women. The 55 medal-tally included 8 gold, 18 silver and 29 bronze medals with India finishing fifth out of the 21 countries. India had won five medals (2 Gold, 3 Silver) the last time they competed in the 2015 edition in Taiwan.

Image Source : INDIA TVMansukh Mandaviya addresses during the felicitation event.

Mandaviya met the athletes and congratulated them on their historic performance. "I want to congratulate the Indian deaf team for enhancing the country’s pride and honour by winning 55 medals in the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games in Malaysia. The country is moving forward in the sports sector. The Indian government is taking a number of initiatives to improve sports infrastructure, governance and specialised coaching. When you compete nationally or internationally you don’t just win for yourself, the nation also wins with you,” Dr Mandaviya said while addressing the Indian contingent," the Sports Minister said.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndian athletes pose with Mansukh Mandaviya for a picture at the event.

“In 2015 we had sent a smaller team and returned with lesser number of medals. But it gives me immense pleasure to state that 68 players competed in 7 different disciplines this time and they have won 55 medals in Asia-Pacific Deaf Games. I feel very proud that a positive change is happening in the country and it is moving forward in the right direction," he added.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndian athletes from Asia-Pacific Deaf Games hearing to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Athletics brought the most number of medals - 28 (5 Gold, 12 Silver, 11 Bronze). Badminton brought six (3 Silver, 3 Bronze), chess gave three (1 Silver, 2 Bronze), judo provided 7 (2 Gold, 5 bronze), table tennis gave 3 (1 Silver, 2 Bronze) and wrestling brought 8 (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 6 Bronze).

