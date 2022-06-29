Malaysia Open: Sindhu beats Chochuwong to advance ahead, Saina makes first-round exit

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu in action. (File Photo)

PV Sindhu made a winning start and advanced ahead while Saina Nehwal suffered a first-round exit at the Malaysia Open Super 750 tournament on Wednesday.

If Sindhu, a former world champion, dished out a fine performance to outwit Thailand's world number 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-13 21-17, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina went down fighting against American Iris Wang, ranked 33rd in the world, 11-21 17-21 in 37 minutes.

Sindhu, seeded seventh, set up a clash with Phittayaporn Chaiwan, a 21-year-old from Thailand, who held the number one ranking in world junior ranking and also was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Uber Cup in Bangkok.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, who will be leading India's charge at the Commonwealth Games, also couldn't get past the world number 21 pairing of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands.

The Indian duo lost 15-21 21-19 17-21 after a 52-minute battle.

