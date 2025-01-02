Thursday, January 02, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Magnus Carlsen refutes match-fixing allegations after World Blitz Championship 2024 final controversy

Magnus Carlsen refutes match-fixing allegations after World Blitz Championship 2024 final controversy

The world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen was seen having a chat with Ian Nepomniachtchi, his adversary in the final of the World Blitz Championship 2024 about playing short draws. The clip went viral with the claims that Carlsen was deliberately trying to fix the game.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Jan 02, 2025 10:02 IST, Updated : Jan 02, 2025 10:26 IST
Magnus Carlsen.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Magnus Carlsen.

The world No. 1 chess player Magnus Carlsen has refuted the match-fixing allegations that have emerged after a backstage video from the World Blitz Championship 2024 showcased him negotiating the possibility of enforcing draws with his opponent Ian Nepomniachtchi.

In the viral video, Carlsen can be heard talking about the possibility of playing out short draws if their proposal to share the title was rejected.

The video has made way to claims which suggest that Carlsen tried to prearrange a draw in the high-profile final. "If they like refuse, we can just play short draws until they give up," Carlsen can be heard saying in the viral video.

Sensing that the matter may soon get out of hand, Carlsen put out a post on X, to issue a clarification. "I’ve never prearranged a draw in my career," Carlsen posted on X.

"In the video I’m joking with Ian in a situation with lacking decisive tiebreak rules. This was obviously not an attempt to influence FIDE. It was said in the spirit that I thought FIDE would agree to our proposal. If anything it was a bad joke given the gravity of the situation."

The five-time world champion also went on to add that the spectacle exhibited "high level of chess" with both him and Nepomniachtchi equally "deserving" to take the title home.

"I think the match itself showed two players playing high level chess, equally matched and both deserving of a win," he added.

Related Stories
PM Modi meets youngest world champion Gukesh, receives original chessboard from his victorious game

PM Modi meets youngest world champion Gukesh, receives original chessboard from his victorious game

'Magnus refused to follow rules, left us with little choice': Anand on Carlsen's disqualification

'Magnus refused to follow rules, left us with little choice': Anand on Carlsen's disqualification

R Praggnanandhaa's sister, Vaishali, clinches bronze at World Blitz Championship for India

R Praggnanandhaa's sister, Vaishali, clinches bronze at World Blitz Championship for India

Meanwhile, the World Blitz Championship 2024 final saw a tug-of-war between Carlsen and his adversary Nepomniachtchi. The fixture witnessed seven rounds and ended in a tie after both players failed to outmanoeuvre each other despite multiple attempts. As a result, the title was jointly awarded to both finalists by FIDE (International Chess Federation).

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement