Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen head-to-head record ahead of quarterfinal clash at Paris Olympics

After an easy win over compatriot HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen is set to meet Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the quarterfinals of the men's singles category at the Paris Olympics on Friday, August 2.

Lakshya cruised past Prannoy in the round of 16 to equal India's best performance in the men's singles category at the Summer Olympics. He equalled Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth's record of entering quarters at the Olympics and a win over Tien Chen will take him past both the shuttlers and help him create a new record for India in the men's singles category at the Olympics.

Lakshya's journey in the ongoing edition of the Games has been eventful. He was drawn into a tough group and needed to pip the third-seeded player Jonatan Christie of Indonesia to make it to the round of 16.

The Almora-born stunned Christie in straight games 21-18, 21-12 and made a strong statement. He is mentally switched on and cognizant of the challenge that Tien Chen may put across.

"I think having tough matches gives you confidence. I am now ready to go deep into the tournament. It will be a tricky match against Chou, I have to go and recover well and give my 100 per cent," Lakshya was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI) after his win over Prannoy on Thursday.

On the other hand, Tien Chen is coming into the quarterfinal clash on the back of an impressive run in the tournament thus far.

Chen defeated Luis Ramon Garrido of Mexico in straight games 21-17, 21-13 to get his campaign underway in Paris. He then moved past Cheuk Yiu Lee of Hong Kong to book a berth in the round of 16.

In his round of 16 match, the 12th seed Chen registered a comfortable 21-12, 21-16 win over the fifth-seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka.

Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen head-to-head record

Both Chou Tien Chen and Lakshya Sen have faced each other four times with the Chinese Taipei shuttler winning three of those games. Lakshya's only win over Chen came at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2023 in a 49-minute-long contest.