Lakshya Sen suffers agonizing loss to reigning champion Axelsen at Paris Olympics; in contention for Bronze

Lakshya Sen was leading the opening game by 16-11 but the two-time Olympic medalist Viktor Axelsen made a stunning comeback to take the first game by 22-20 and then dominated the rest of the men's singles semi-final match.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2024 16:54 IST
Lakshya Sen at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen at Paris Olympics 2024

India's star badminton player Lakshya Sen went down fighting against the world no.2 Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics 2024. The reigning Olympic champion proved too strong for the young Indian shuttler with a 22-20, 21-14 win in the men's singles semi-final.

The 22-year-old Lakshya threw away a 16-11 lead in the opening set and a 7-0 lead in the second game against the two-time Olympic medalist. Lakshya still remains in contention for a bronze medal match where he faces the seventh-seeded Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia tomorrow. 

Lakshya remains India's only hope for a badminton medal in Paris after early exits for medal hopefuls PV Sindhu and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.

More to follow...

 

