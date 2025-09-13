Lakshya Sen storms his way into Hong Kong Open 2025 final after beating Chou Tien Chen Lakshya Sen reached his maiden Super 500 final after defeating Chou Tien Chen in the Hong Kong 2025 semifinal 23-21, 22-20. Sen will now be facing the second seed, Li Shi Feng of China, in the final.

New Delhi:

Indian ace shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed his way into the final of the Hong Kong Open 2025 with a scintillating win over Chou Tien Chen. Sen defeated the world No.9 and third seed Chou in a 56-minute duel in Hong Kong. With this win, Sen has reached his maiden Super 500 final in the year.

Sen, the Commonwealth Games champion, had last won a Super 500 tournament in 2023 when he emerged victorious at the Canada Open. He will now be facing the second seed, Li Shi Feng of China, in the final.

Lakshya picked his opponent's game well and read the attacks as he kept his lead intact for the majority of the contest. Chou eyed a comeback when he had three game points in the second game, but the Indian didn't put his guard down and sealed the match with four straight points.

Sen enjoyed a lead for the majority of the clash and raced to a 3-0 start in the first game and then led 11-7 at the halfway time.

Chou put a fightback in the second half of the first game with four points in a row to force a 12-12 tie. Things remained tight with both players trading points as things stood 19-19, when the two were locked in a 51-shot rally, which ended with Chou hitting the net. Chou kept the Indian on his toes, but a long serve from him gave Lakshya his third game point, which he sealed thanks to a net cord.

The two began the second game evenly at 3-3 before a few errors from Sen sent Chou up 13-10 and then 15-12. Lakshya tried to counter, but Chou was in control at 17-14.

Chou had three game points at 20-17, but the Indian saved two before striking a smash followed by a superb defensive shot to earn match point. He closed it out with luck on his side - a fortunate net cord.