Kapil Parmar wins historic Bronze in men's judo; India's medal tally at Paris Paralympics 2024 reach 25

The world No.1 Kapil Parmar became the first Indian to win a medal in para-judo at the Paralympic Games on Thursday, September 5. Kapil defeated Elielton Oliveira 10-0 to win a bronze medal in the men's para-judo 60kg category at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

The 24-year-old judoka from Madhya Pradesh's Sehor produced a brilliant ippon, the highest possible score in judo, to dominate his Brazilian opponent in the bronze medal match at Champ-de-Mars Arena.

Parmar's bronze took India's medal tally at the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games to a record-extending 25. India is expected to add more medals to its tally with three more events lined up later on Thursday. India also matched its best-ever performance of five golds at the 2022 Tokyo Para Games yesterday and is currently placed 13th in the medal table.

Parmar earlier defeated Marco Dennis Blanco of Venezuela 10-0 in the quarter-final match but lost 0-10 against Banitaba Khorram Abadi of Iran in the semi-final.

