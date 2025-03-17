Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Schedule, venues, format, live streaming and all you need to know India's men's and women's teams will be out to defend their title in the Kabaddi World Cup, which is scheduled to start today in England. Among men, a total of 10 teams will participate while in the women's edition, only six teams will participate.

The Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is all set to get underway today in England. India's men's and women's teams are defending champions, having won the previous edition, and they will be keen on repeating their heroics this time as well. The mega event will be held across four cities—Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton—in the West Midlands region of the United Kingdom.

The men's World Cup will see 10 teams participating, split into two groups of five each. Group A comprises Hungary, Poland, England, Germany, and the USA, while India is in Group B alongside Italy, Scotland, Wales, and Hong Kong, China. Each team will play four matches in the group stage before the top two teams from each group make it to the semifinals.

In the Women's World Cup, only six teams are taking part - India, Wales, Poland (Group D) and Hong Kong China, Hungary and England (Group E). The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-final. The final of both the Men's and Women's World Cups is scheduled to take place on March 23.

Here's all you need to know:

Men's Kabaddi World Cup

Groups

Group A - Hungary, England, Poland, Germany, USA

Group B - India, Italy, Scotland, Wales, Hong Kong China

Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 17 England vs Hungary 4:30 PM Wolverhampton March 17 India vs Italy 5:30 PM Wolverhampton March 17 Poland vs Germany 9:30 PM Wolverhampton March 17 Scotland vs Wales 10:30 PM Wolverhampton March 17 USA vs Hungary 11:30 PM Wolverhampton March 18 Italy vs Wales 3:30 PM Wolverhampton March 18 Germany vs USA 4:30 PM Wolverhampton March 18 Poland vs Hungary 9:30 PM Wolverhampton March 18 India vs Scotland 10:30 PM Wolverhampton March 18 Hong Kong China vs Wales 11:30 PM Wolverhampton March 19 Hungary vs Germany 4:30 PM Coventry March 19 England vs USA 5:30 PM Coventry March 19 Scotland vs Italy 9:30 PM Coventry March 19 India vs Hong Kong China 10:30 PM Coventry March 19 England vs Germany 11:30 PM Coventry March 20 USA vs Poland 3:30 PM Biirmingham March 20 Hong Kong China vs Scotland 6:30 PM Biirmingham March 20 India vs Wales 7:30 PM Biirmingham March 20 England vs Poland 8:30 PM Biirmingham March 20 Hong Kong China vs Italy 9:30 PM Biirmingham March 21 Quarter-Final 1 6 PM Walsall March 21 Quarter-Final 2 7:45 PM Walsall March 21 Quarter-Final 3 9 PM Walsall March 21 Quarter-Final 4 10:15 PM Walsall March 22 Semi-final 1 6:45 PM Wolverhampton March 22 Semi-final 2 8 PM Wolverhampton March 23 3rd Place Match 5:30 PM Wolverhampton March 23 Final 10:15 PM Wolverhampton

Women's Kabaddi World Cup

Groups

Group D: India, Wales, Poland

Group E: Hong Kong China, Hungary, England

Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 17 Poland vs Wales 4:30 PM Wolverhampton March 17 Hong Kong China vs Hungary 5:30 PM Wolverhampton March 18 India vs Wales 9:30 PM Wolverhampton March 18 England vs Hungary 10:30 PM Wolverhampton March 19 India vs Poland 11:30 PM Coventry March 19 England vs Hong Kong China 3:30 PM Coventry March 21 Semi-final 1 4:30 PM Walsall March 21 Semi-final 2 9:30 PM Walsall March 12 3rd Place Match 10:30 PM Wolverhampton March 13 Final 11:30 PM Wolverhampton

Live Streaming details

DD Sports will telecast the Kabaddi World Cup matches. The live streaming will be available on Olympics.com from semi-finals onwards.