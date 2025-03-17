Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Schedule, venues, format, live streaming and all you need to know

The Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is all set to get underway today in England. India's men's and women's teams are defending champions, having won the previous edition, and they will be keen on repeating their heroics this time as well. The mega event will be held across four cities—Birmingham, Coventry, Walsall, and Wolverhampton—in the West Midlands region of the United Kingdom.
The men's World Cup will see 10 teams participating, split into two groups of five each. Group A comprises Hungary, Poland, England, Germany, and the USA, while India is in Group B alongside Italy, Scotland, Wales, and Hong Kong, China. Each team will play four matches in the group stage before the top two teams from each group make it to the semifinals.
In the Women's World Cup, only six teams are taking part - India, Wales, Poland (Group D) and Hong Kong China, Hungary and England (Group E). The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-final. The final of both the Men's and Women's World Cups is scheduled to take place on March 23.
Here's all you need to know:
Men's Kabaddi World Cup
Groups
Group A - Hungary, England, Poland, Germany, USA
Group B - India, Italy, Scotland, Wales, Hong Kong China
Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|March 17
|England vs Hungary
|4:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 17
|India vs Italy
|5:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 17
|Poland vs Germany
|9:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 17
|Scotland vs Wales
|10:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 17
|USA vs Hungary
|11:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 18
|Italy vs Wales
|3:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 18
|Germany vs USA
|4:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 18
|Poland vs Hungary
|9:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 18
|India vs Scotland
|10:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 18
|Hong Kong China vs Wales
|11:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 19
|Hungary vs Germany
|4:30 PM
|Coventry
|March 19
|England vs USA
|5:30 PM
|Coventry
|March 19
|Scotland vs Italy
|9:30 PM
|Coventry
|March 19
|India vs Hong Kong China
|10:30 PM
|Coventry
|March 19
|England vs Germany
|11:30 PM
|Coventry
|March 20
|USA vs Poland
|3:30 PM
|Biirmingham
|March 20
|Hong Kong China vs Scotland
|6:30 PM
|Biirmingham
|March 20
|India vs Wales
|7:30 PM
|Biirmingham
|March 20
|England vs Poland
|8:30 PM
|Biirmingham
|March 20
|Hong Kong China vs Italy
|9:30 PM
|Biirmingham
|March 21
|Quarter-Final 1
|6 PM
|Walsall
|March 21
|Quarter-Final 2
|7:45 PM
|Walsall
|March 21
|Quarter-Final 3
|9 PM
|Walsall
|March 21
|Quarter-Final 4
|10:15 PM
|Walsall
|March 22
|Semi-final 1
|6:45 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 22
|Semi-final 2
|8 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 23
|3rd Place Match
|5:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 23
|Final
|10:15 PM
|Wolverhampton
Women's Kabaddi World Cup
Groups
Group D: India, Wales, Poland
Group E: Hong Kong China, Hungary, England
Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|March 17
|Poland vs Wales
|4:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 17
|Hong Kong China vs Hungary
|5:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 18
|India vs Wales
|9:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 18
|England vs Hungary
|10:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 19
|India vs Poland
|11:30 PM
|Coventry
|March 19
|England vs Hong Kong China
|3:30 PM
|Coventry
|March 21
|Semi-final 1
|4:30 PM
|Walsall
|March 21
|Semi-final 2
|9:30 PM
|Walsall
|March 12
|3rd Place Match
|10:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
|March 13
|Final
|11:30 PM
|Wolverhampton
Live Streaming details
DD Sports will telecast the Kabaddi World Cup matches. The live streaming will be available on Olympics.com from semi-finals onwards.