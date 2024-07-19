JSW launches special campaign to highlight Indian athletes passion and struggle ahead of Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : JSW Manu Bhaker and Manika Batra.

The Olympics 2024 is days away from the start as thousands of athletes will give it their all at the grandest stage of them all in Paris. India has sent a big 117-athlete contingent for the Games spearheaded by several former Olympians and medal winners.

The ultimate goal will be to bring glory to India as the nation looks for its best medal-tally at the Quadrennial Games. Fans across the length and breadth of the country are all behind the athletes, hoping and praying for their success in Paris.

Ahead of the Games, JSW has launched a campaign to celebrate the Olympic-bound Indian athletes and their relentless pursuit of glory. The campaign titled, "Rukna Nahi Hai" features Olympic-bound athletes Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, and Men’s Relay Team athletes, Nishant Dev and Manika Batra.

It draws a comparison of the moods of the nation when athletes reach home after a successful or a non-successful Olympic campaign. It highlights that athletes look to remain unfazed by the nation's emotions, whether they celebrate them after a successful campaign or criticise them for not being successful.

Sharing his views on the campaign JSW Sports Founder Parth Jindal said, "Rukna Nahi Hai as a JSW Group campaign, has now entered its third Olympic Games, and it has grown from being a slogan to now being an emotion, a belief that Team India and all of us will take to Paris. The film captures the essence of the athletes’ relentless pursuit, perfectly. For us, they are already champions. I am certain this film will inspire the contingent in Paris, and every single Indian who will be backing the athletes throughout the journey of the Games."

The Olympics are set to kick off on July 26 with the opening ceremony. India has sent a strong contingent of 257 athletes - 117 athletes and 140 support staff for the Games. India's best medal count at the Summer Games came in Tokyo 2021 when it bagged seven medals. The aim is to breach that mark in Paris.