Japan Masters: Lakshya Sen qualifies for quarters, HS Prannoy bows out

Tokyo:

India’s top men’s singles shuttler Lakshya Sen continued his fine run at the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500, booking a place in the quarterfinals with a commanding straight-games victory over Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh on Thursday. The seventh seed needed just 39 minutes to record a 21-13, 21-11 win and secure his spot among the last eight in Kumamoto City.

The 23-year-old, currently ranked world No.15, was in complete control throughout the match, dictating the pace and rarely allowing his opponent to find rhythm. With sharp court coverage and aggressive shot-making, Lakshya maintained his composure in both games and closed out the contest efficiently. He will next face former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in what promises to be a challenging quarterfinal clash.

Lakshya’s victory was the lone bright spot for India on the day, as HS Prannoy exited the tournament following a straight-games defeat to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke. The 33-year-old Indian went down 18-21, 15-21 in 46 minutes, ending his campaign at the round-of-16 stage.

Lakhsya’s incredible campaign so far

For Lakshya, the result against Jason Teh was another statement of intent. The two had last met in December at the Syed Modi Super 300 final in Lucknow, where Lakshya had overwhelmed the Singaporean in a one-sided affair. This time, Jason Teh began with greater intensity, matching Lakshya in the early rallies and even leading briefly in the first game. But once the Indian found his touch, he pulled away decisively, stringing together seven consecutive points to take the opener.

The second game saw Lakshya at his fluent best, showcasing quick anticipation and deft control at the net. His ability to retrieve smashes and turn defence into attack frustrated Teh, who struggled to keep up with the rising tempo. Lakshya’s movement and early shuttle interception gave him a clear edge, and he closed out the match without any late drama.

Having shown glimpses of his best form after an inconsistent season on the BWF circuit, Lakshya will look to carry this momentum forward. His next encounter with Loh Kean Yew will test both his tactical discipline and physical sharpness as he eyes a semifinal berth in Japan.