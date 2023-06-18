Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty create history; overcome Malaysian nemesis in final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Indonesia Open: The Indian star doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday created history as they became the first Indian duo to win a Super 1000 title in Indonesia Open. Satwik and Chirag were underdogs against the world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika of Malaysia, but they clinched an emphatic win in straight games over their nemesis. The Indians won by a margin of 21-17, 21-18.

Chirag and Satwik had met the World Champions Chia and Soh eight times before this clash and they were on the losing side on every occasion. But they turned the tables in their favour in this crucial game to win their first Super 1000 title.

Chirag-Satwik's elite collection

Chirag and Satwik now have an elite collection of titles. They have won Super 100, Super 300, Super 500, Super 750 and now Super 1000. They have also won the CWG Gold, Thomas Cup Gold, Worlds Bronze.

Chirag and Satwik were trailing by 3-7 in the first game before making a brilliant comeback. The contest was evenly poised at 9-9 before the Indians up the ante. They took a 10-9 lead and never conceded it later to bag the opening game by 21-17.

The second game witnessed a neck-to-neck fight for the initial points. Malaysian took a 1-0 lead before it was levelled at 3-3. It was tied at 6-6 and then Satwik and Chirag took the game on. They went 11-7 in quick time and then 18-11 to see the victory line ahead of them. Chirag and Satwik eventually clinched the game 21-18.

