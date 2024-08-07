India's schedule for August 7 at Paris Olympics; check key medal events and athletes in action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, GETTY Vinesh Phogat and Mirabai Chanu.

India have an action-packed schedule on August 7 at the Paris Olympics. Several medal contenders will be in action for India.

Vinesh Phogat created history as she confirmed her place in the final of the women's 49kg freestyle event. She is the only woman wrestler to have confirmed a medal at the Games. Vinesh will also be in action in her gold medal bout. Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Games Silver medalist, will also be in action in the 49kg weightlifting event.

Women's Golf will also get underway on August 7 with two Indians in action - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. Aditi missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics by a whisker, finishing fourth.

Here is India's schedule for August 7 at the Paris Olympics:

11 AM: Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami will be in action in the mixed marathon race walk relay event in athletics.

12:30 PM: Women's golf gets underway with two Indians Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in action. Aditi finished fourth in the Tokyo Games

1:30 PM: The Indian women's table tennis team will be in action in the quarterfinals. The women's team comprising Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will face the German team

1:35 PM: Sarvesh Kushare will be in action in the men's high jump qualification in athletics

1:45 PM: Jyothi Yarraji will participate in the women's 100m hurdles heats.

2:30 PM: Wrestler Antim Panghal will take part in the women's freestyle 53kg round of 16 match against Zeynep Yetgil

10:45 PM: Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker will take part in the men's triple jump qualification

11 PM: Mirabai Chanu will begin her campaign on the one-off medal day. She will take part in the 49kg weightlifting event

12:30 AM onwards: Vinesh Phogat will be featuring in the 50kg freestyle category final

1:13 AM: Avinash Sable will be featuring in the men's 3000m steeplechase final