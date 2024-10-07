Monday, October 07, 2024
     
India's first female gymnast at Olympics Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

Dipa Karmakar featured in the 2016 Rio Olympics when she became the first Indian female gymnast to take part in the Summer Games. She had qualified for the final of the women's vault event but missed out on a medal by a whisker as she finished fourth.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2024 17:38 IST
Dipa Karmakar.
Image Source : GETTY Dipa Karmakar.

Dipa Karmakar, India's first gymnast at the Olympic Games, has announced her decision to retire from the competition. The athlete confirmed the decision on her social media.

"After a lot of thinking, I have made the decision to retire from gymnastics. This decision wasn't easy for me, but now feels like the right time. Gymnastics has been a huge part of my life, and I am grateful for every moment, the highs, the lows, and everything in between," she wrote in a statement.

"I remember the five-year-old Dipa who was told that she could never become a gymnast because of her flat feet. Today, I feel immense pride looking at my achievements. Representing India on the world stage, winning medals, and most special of all, performing the Produnova Vault at the Rio Olympics have been the most memorable moments of my career. Today, seeing that little Dipa makes me very happy because she had the courage to dream.

Dipa recently took part in the Asian Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championships and had bagged a gold medal in the Vault event. "My last victory at the Asian Gymnastics Championship in Tashkent was a turning point because until then, I thought I could push my body further, but sometimes our bodies tell us it's time to rest, even if the heart doesn’t agree," she added.

Notably, Dipa became the first Indian female gymnast to participate in the Olympic Games in 2016. She had come extremely close to winning a medal in the Rio Games in the women's vault event but finished fourth. She missed out on a bronze medal by just 0.15 points. 

More to follow...

