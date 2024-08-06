India vs Germany head-to-head record ahead of hockey semifinal at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian hockey team.

India will be facing Germany in the semifinal of the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, August 6. The Men in Blue are looking for their first entry into the Olympics finals since the 1980 Moscow Games. Harmanpreet Singh's team has history in its sight and is gearing up to face Germany in the semis.

India are the most successful team in men's hockey history bagging a total of 12 medals, including eight golds. They ended their 41-year-long wait for a medal at the Tokyo Games when they bagged a bronze, by beating Germany in the medal match. Germany have three golds to their name apart from one more from West Germany and last won gold in 2012.

In the ongoing Games, both India and Germany have played extremely well. India finished second in Pool B and were ranked above Australia. Germany finished third in Pool A behind the Netherlands and Great Britain. The Indian team was tested hard, sent to a man down, but defeated Great Britain in the quarterfinal.

India's Amit Rohidas was red-carded in the second quarter and India had to defend extremely well to fend off the British side. They defeated them in shootouts 4-2. Germany defeated Argentina 3-2 to reach here.

India vs Germany H2H record ahead of semifinal

As per the official FIH website, India and Germany have faced each other 18 times since 2014 and India have an 8-6 lead over the Germans. Four of the remaining matches have ended in draws.

India defeated Germany to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games and have enjoyed huge success over them in recent times. Seven of India's eight wins over the Germans have come in the last nine meetings. Germany have won the previous meeting 3-2 at the FIH Pro Hockey League.

India will be without Rohidas in the semifinal as he has been handed a one-match ban by the FIH. "Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH statement read. "The suspension affects match No.35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only," it added.