India TV Sports Wrap on September 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Rain proved to be a dampener on the first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. It stayed the same as overnight rain and drizzle since the morning made it impossible for the groundsmen to dry the field in time and Day 2 was abandoned without a ball being bowled. On the other hand, England levelled the five-match ODI series 2-2 against Australia at Lord's achieving their second-biggest win at the venue in the format. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone with their sparkling knocks helped England achieve a 186-run victory. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Another damp squib of a day in Kanpur, Day 2 abandoned

Bad weather relented yet again in Kanpur as frustration grew for the fans and players with no player in the second Test on Day 2. The overnight rain and drizzle since morning combined to leave a lot of work to be done for the groundsmen, and eventually the game was called off.

England level series 2-2 against Australia

Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and the pace trio of Matt Potts, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse starred for England to help the hosts win the fourth ODI at Lord's by 186 runs to level the series 2-2 against Australia. Australia were bowled out for 126 chasing 313 in a rain-marred clash.

Mitchell Starc concedes the most expensive over by an Australian in ODIs

Liam Livingstone took Mitchell Starc for 28 runs in an over smashing four sixes and a four. The over was the most expensive by an Australian bowler in ODIs, surpassing Xavier Doherty's 26-run over in 2013 against India.

Sri Lanka are closing in on a big win

New Zealand showed a bit of a fight in the second innings with the bat after being forced to follow on, but they will have to play out of their skins to just overhaul the deficit. Sri Lanka bowled out the Black Caps for just 88, thereby taking the third biggest first-innings lead when a team has enforced a follow-on.

Musheer Khan suffers injuries after being involved in a road accident

Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan was travelling to Lucknow ahead of the Irani Cup clash against the Rest of India from Azamgarh alongside his father before their SUV hit the divider and toppled. Musheer suffered neck injuries and will miss the Irani Cup as well as the first few rounds of the Ranji Trophy.

Nicholas Pooran achieves world record in T20 cricket

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter during his 27-run knock in the CPL 2024 game for Trinbago Knight Riders against the Barbados Royals went past Mohammad Rizwan's tally of 2,036 runs to score the most runs in a calendar year in T20 cricket.

South Africa take 1-0 lead in the two-match T20 series against Ireland

South Africa achieved a comfortable eight-wicket victory in the first T20I against Ireland riding on the 136-run opening stand between Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton as the Proteas chased down 176 runs with 14 balls to spare. The series decider will take place on Sunday, September 29.

Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman in elite record

Kamindu Mendis became the fastest Sri Lankan batter to score 1,000 runs in Test cricket in just 13 innings as he equalled Sir Donald Bradman. Mendis smashed his fifth Test century as Sri Lanka scored 602 runs in their first innings.

Al Nassr move to third place with 2-0 win