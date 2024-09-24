India TV Sports Wrap on September 24: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sarfaraz Khan, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

India's men's and women's team players returned home after creating history winning gold medals at the 2024 FIDE Chess Olympiad in Hungary. England are set to face Australia in the third ODI of the five-match series today at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street while Sarfaraz Khan is set to be released from the Indian team to feature in the Irani Cup. All this and a lot more in India TV Sports Wrap today.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Sarfaraz Khan to be released from the Indian team ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh

India middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan is set to be released from the Indian team ahead of the second Test vs Bangladesh. He will feature for Mumbai in Irani Trophy that will be played from October 1 to 5.

R Praggnanandhaa and his sister, gold medallists at Chess Olympiad, receive warm welcome at Chennai airport

India's men's and women's teams created history on Sunday (September 22) winning their maiden gold medal at the 2024 FIDE Chess Olympiad in Hungary. Two players from the team, R Praggnanandhaa and his sister Vaishali returned home today early in the morning in Chennai and received a warm welcome from their fans at the airport.

Shakib Al Hasan's availability for the IND vs BAN 2nd Test in doubt, BCB to take call after assessment

Shakib Al Hasan's availability in the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur is under doubt as he is suffering from a finger issue. The second Test between India and Bangladesh is set to commence on September 27.

Dinesh Karthik's Southern Stars beat Gujarat Greats in Legends League Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan's fighting half-century went in vain as Dinesh Karthik's Southern Stars defeated Gujarat Greats by 26 runs in the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) season.

Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane set to play for Mumbai in Irani Trophy

Mumbai are set to receive a huge boost with Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane playing in Irani Trophy. MCA is expected to announce the squad on September 24.

England to face Australia today in third ODI, aim to stay alive in five-match series after losing first two matches

England will face Australia at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street today in the third ODI. Australia are leading the series 2-0 and will be aiming to seal it with two matches to go.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz named in Spain's roster for Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have been named in Spain's roster for the upcoming Davis Cup finals. The duo played at the Paris Olympics together in men's doubles and is likely to join hands again in Davis Cup.

Mohun Bagan beat NorthEast United FC 3-2 in a dramatic finish in ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in the ongoing ISL season.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen likely to be on sidelines for a long period due to knee injury

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is facing a long spell on the sidelines. His club, on Monday, confirmed that he will have to undergo surgery for his serious knee injury.

Mallorca end 11-year winless streak in Andalusia, beat Real Betis 2-1 in La Liga