India TV Sports Wrap on September 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India's last assignment before the ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off as the Men in Blue face Australia in an ODI series starting on September 22. India will host Australia for three 50-over contests at home with the first one set to be held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. KL Rahul will be leading the Indian team in the first two ODIs. Several Indians will also be in action at the Asian Games 2023 with the Volleyball team being a highlight. Also, India's first-ever MotoGP race will start its campaign from today. Here are all the top 10 trending sports stories on September 22.

MotoGP India racing action to begin with Practice sessions on Friday

The MotoGP India racing action will begin on Friday at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida

India to take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on September 22

India face Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series at home, starting on September 22

India's Table Tennis contingent to kickstart its campaign in Asian Games 2023

The Indian Table Tennis contingent will play its first contests at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 22

Balraj Panwar in action in Men's single sculls semi-final

India's Balraj Panwar will be in action at the Asian Games in Men's single sculls semi-final

Mohammad Hafeez steps down from PCB Technical Committee

Ex-Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has decided to step down from the PCB Technical Committee

Ryder Cup: USA bids to end losing streak of 30 years in Europe

USA will look to end its 30-year-long wait of a win at the European soil at the Ryder Cup

South America's 2030 World Cup bid to stay intact despite political tensions in the region

South America is set to stay intact with its 2030 World Cup bid despite tensions looming in the region

Anthony Nesty creates history, set to become the first Black US swimming head coach at the Olympics

Anthony Nesty will be leading the US swimming contingent at the Paris Olympics as he becomes the first black person to assume the position

PGA Tour returns to Maui, Kapalua to host opener on January 5

The PGA Tour will return to Maui as Kapalua will be hosting the season opener on January 5, 2024

Europa League: Liverpool, West Ham register comeback wins, Brighton go down

Liverpool and West Ham registered thrilling comeback wins at the Europa League, while Brighton go down

