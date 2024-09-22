India TV Sports Wrap on September 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY/INDIA TV India are nearing a magnificent win in the first Test against Bangladesh with the visitors still needing 357 runs with just six wickets left while Australia recorded their 14th consecutive ODI win

India are nearing a magnificent win in the first Test against Bangladesh with the visitors still needing 357 runs with just six wickets left. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant slammed centuries to pile on Bangladesh's misery as India declared on 287/4, taking a 514-run lead in the second innings. On the other hand, Australia recorded their 14th consecutive ODI win, by beating England 68 runs at Headingley. Chasing 271, England's innings never got going as Australia proved to be too good in the end. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

India tighten screws, Bangladesh aim to delay the inevitable

The writing is almost on the wall as far as the first Test between India and Bangladesh is concerned with the visitors losing foru wickets in a run-chase of a monumental 515. India declared on 287/4 following Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's tons.

Australia make it 14 in a row, beat England in second ODI

Australia continued their impressive run in the white-ball tour of England having taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, winning by 68 runs at Headingley. This was Australia's 14th consecutive win in ODIs, the second longest winning streak in the format and now top two, both belong to the same team.

New Zealand aim early wickets as Test match resumes on Sunday

Following the rest day, a rare happening these days, the first SL vs NZ Test match will resume in Galle with the hosts aiming for ascendancy while the Black Caps hoping to take a few early wickets to limit the Sri Lankan lead as low as possible. Sri Lanka have a 202-run lead with six wickets in hand.

Afghanistan play South Africa for one final time in the ODI series

Afghanistan have already taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series with comfortable victories. The Proteas side bereft of their several superstars, will aim to bounce back and save the series.

New Zealand look to come back from the first T20I loss

New Zealand were good in parts in the first T20I of the three-match series but against Australia, just being good enough won't work. The White Ferns lost their eighth T20I in a row, their longest losing streak and have to win on Sunday to keep everyone interested.

Top 4 confirmed in CPL 2024 after Guyana's win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

The defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors confirmed their place in the playoffs for the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and leapfrogged to the top spot on the points table after a win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The Warriors along with the Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings have qualified for the playoffs but the race for the top two spot continues.

Duleep Trophy 2024: India A to push for a win; India D with a huge lead

India A riding on Shashwat Rawat's century and a half-century in the second innings have stretched the lead to 333 runs, supported ably by Riyan Parag with a spirited 73 and are likely to push for a win on Sunday, September 22 against India C. India D too have a solid 311-run lead owing to Ricky Bhui's unbeaten 90 and captain Shreyas Iyer's quickfire half-century, however, they are likely to bat for a few more overs and the chances of win are a bit less with the paucity of time.

India on cusp of historic Gold medal in Chess Olympiad

Indian grandmaster Gukesh D pulled off a big win against Fabiano Caruana to help India beat the USA 2.5-1.5 to all but clinch their first-ever gold medal in the Open Section of the Chess Olympiad on Saturday, September 21. India are at the top of the table with 19 points while Indian women's team is also on the brink of history in Budapest.

Liverpool move to the Premier League table top, Newcastle drop against Fulham

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 on the back two goals inside two minutes by Luis Díaz to move to the top of the table in Premier League. In the other game, Newcastle lost to Fulham 3-1 to drop to sixth place on the table.

