India TV Sports Wrap on September 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

Pakistan captain Babar Azam attended his teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding ceremony to put an end to all the rumours circulating in the media about a potential rift between the two star players. The news comes across as a matter of great relief and joy for the Pakistan fans ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. On the other hand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged eight players including former Bangladesh allrounder Nasir Hossain for corruption. In football, India lost to China in their opening fixture of the Asian Games and an incident from the game has set the internet on fire.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Pakistan captain Babar Azam attends Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding ceremony amid rumours of rift

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was one of the star cricketers and influential personalities that attended the wedding ceremony of Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, daughter of former Pakistan cricket team captain and star allrounder Shahid Afridi.

ICC charges former Bangladesh allrounder among seven others for corruption in Abu Dhabi T10 League

The International Cricket Council has charged eight people in total for violating several elements of the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code during the 2021 season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Former Bangladesh spin-bowling all-rounder Nasir Hossain is among the eight persons charged.

Asian Games 2023: Indian spectator celebrating Rahul KP's goal against China asked to sit down

An Indian football fan was asked to sit down during India's clash against China in their opening fixture of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday. The incident has led to a wide array of reactions across several social media platforms.

Asian Games 2023 cricket: Indonesia and Malaysia Women register wins on Day 1

Indonesia and Malaysia registered big wins in the women's event of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

World Wrestling Championship: India's Neha Sharma goes down to Anastasia Blayvas of Germany in bronze-medal fixture

Neha fought valiantly in a bid to claim the bronze but couldn't get past Blayvas .

Asian Games 2023: Hong Kong thrash Mongolia in quarterfinal of women's cricket

Hong Kong were clinical in their approach and defeated Mongolia by 180 runs to win their quarterfinals.

Tim Southee to undergo surgery on fractured thumb

New Zealand's veteran pacer is about to undergo surgery on his fractured right thumb to keep his chances of palying in the ODI World Cup alive.

ICC to confirm New York as venue for Men's T20 World Cup 2024

A 34000 seater stadium in the New York City may will be one of the venues for the marquee tournament.

Kevin Pietersen counts South Africa as contenders for ODI World Cup

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen believes that South Africa can win the upcoming World Cup.

Poland's soccer federation to announce new coach on Wednesday after ouster of Fernando Santos

Poland are likely to announce their new coach on Wednesday after sacking Fernando Santos

Latest Sports News