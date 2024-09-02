India TV Sports Wrap on September 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/REUTERS/INDIA TV England took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a win at Lord's while Nishad Kumar clinched his second successive Silver medal in Paralympics in High Jump

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

England beat Sri Lanka by 190 runs to clinch the series

England took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a huge win by 190 runs in the second Test at Lords. Joe Root with his twin hundreds and Gus Atkinson with his all-round show starred for England as they stayed alive in the hunt to make it to the WTC final.

Gus Atkinson stars with yet another fifer, joins elite list of players

A great Test summer kept getting better for Gus Atkinson, who smashed his maiden century in the format and ended up with a fifer as he got his name on both the honours board at Lord's. Atkinson became only the third player to score a hundred and take a fifer in the same Test match at Lord's.

Nishad Kumar wins silver in men's high jump at Paralympics

India's para-athlete Nishad Kumar won his second successive Silver medal at the Paralympics in men's high jump T47 category with a 2.04m jump. This was India's third and overall seventh medal in athletics in the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

Preethi Pal scripts history with second Paralympics medal in Paris

Preethi Pal became the first Indian woman athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics after winning a bronze in women's 200m T35 event. Pal had already won a bronze in women's 100m T35 event in the ongoing games.

Pakistan in trouble after Day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh

Litton Das with his fourth Test century put Bangladesh in the driver's seat in the second match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh recovered from 26/6 to 262 and had Pakistan 9/2 in the second innings to be able to dictate terms on the fourth day of the Test match.

Ajinkya Rahane smashes a ton for Leicestershire to help draw against Glamorgan

Ajinkya Rahane struck form for Leicestershire in the ongoing County Division Two smashing a magnificent century in the second innings as he led a superb rearguard action for his side alongside Peter Handscomb against Glamorgan in Cardiff. Leicestershire drew the game at 369/6.

Kylian Mbappe opens scoring in La Liga

After three goalless games, Kylian Mbappe, the star signing for Real Madrid opened scoring as he scored a brace against Real Betis to help his side win 2-0.

Suhas and Nitesh secure medals, latter to play in Gold medal match today

Suhas Yathiraj beat compatriot Sukant Kadam in the all-India semifinal in the SL4 category in para-badminton while Nitesh Kumar will play his Gold medal match after beating his Japanese opponent in the SL3 event semi-final.

Coco Gauff exits, Sabalenka in quarters in the US Open

Defending champion Coco Gauff lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to Emma Navarro in the US Open's fourth round to exit prematurely while Aryna Sabalenka made it to the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Frances Tiafoe creates history, reaches US Open quarters