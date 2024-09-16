India TV Sports Wrap on September 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/CRICKET IRELAND Jos Buttler is set to miss the ODI series as well after being ruled out of T20Is against Australia due to calf injury while Ireland recorded their first-ever T20I win against England in Dublin

England's regular captain Jos Buttler is set to miss the ODI series as well after being ruled out of T20Is against Australia due to a calf injury. Harry Brook was named the captain of five ODIs, starting in Trent Bridge on September 19. The three-match T20I series decider between England and Australia was washed out due to rain on Sunday. On the other hand, Ireland recorded their first-ever T20I win against England in Dublin on Sunday, September 15 by chasing 170 runs. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

3rd T20I: Rain washes out series decider in Manchester

England and Australia shared the spoils 1-1 in the three-match T20 series after the decider was washed out due to rain in Manchester on Sunday, September 15.

Jos Buttler ruled out of ODI series, Harry Brook to stand in

England's regular captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia after the T20Is as he continues to recover from his right calf injury. Harry Brook has been named as captain for the five-match series.

India to take on South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy semi-final

After a spotless run in the group stage, Indian men's hockey team will start as favourites ahead of their semi-final clash in the Asian Champions Trophy against South Korea. Pakistan take on China in the other semi-final.

Babar Azam smashes Shahnawaz Dahani for five fours in a row in one over

Stallions were shot out for 105 by the Markhors but not before Babar Azam smashing a run-a-ball 45, out of which 20 came in an over. Babar smashed Shahnawaz Dahani for five fours in a row in an over.

Pakistan vs South Africa women's T20 series to kick off in Multan

The final preparations for the Women's T20 World Cup for Pakistan and South Africa will kick off on Monday, September 16 in Multan with a three-match T20I series.

Ireland beat England in a historic result in T20I series decider

Ireland women beat England in their 600th white-ball match for the first time in T20Is as Orla Prendergast's 51-ball 80 helped the hosts chase down 170 in a thriller. Ireland levelled the two-match series 1-1.

India A beat India D in Duleep Trophy, India C earn 3 points

India A continued their remarkable run in the second round Duleep Trophy match against India D to complete a magnificent 186-run win on the final day. India B and C drew their clash, however, the former earned three points for taking the first innings lead.

Messi back with a brace as Inter Miami overcome Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi roared back with a vengeance as he scored a brace for Inter Miami in the MLS encounter against Philadelphia Union to complete a 3-1 win.

Depleted Arsenal overcome Tottenham Hotspur in a dramatic Premier League clash