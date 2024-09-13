India TV Sports Wrap on September 13: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/GETTY Paralympics athletes met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were felicitated at an event later in the day while Hardik Pandya shared pictures and videos of him training with the red ball

India's Paralympics athletes met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were felicitated at an event later in the day in New Delhi on Thursday, September 12. PM Modi spoke to the likes of Navdeep, Simran, Sumit Antil, Nishad Kumar among others while also talking to coaches and physios. On the other hand, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared pictures and videos of him training with the red ball. Maybe a sign of things to come? Hardik last played a Test match for India six years ago in England. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match abandoned in Greater Noida

The only Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand turned out to be a damp squib in Greater Noida. Not a single ball was bowled on all five days and such an incident is only the eighth time in Test cricket history.

England take on Australia in the second T20I, aim to level series

England will be in action in the second of the three-match T20 series in Cardiff on Friday, September 13. Australia are 1-0 ahead and England would hope to level the series and stay alive.

Hardik Pandya back in the Test plan?

Hardik Pandya fuelled speculation of his Test return as he was seen in training practising with the red ball. Hardik hasn't played Test cricket for India since September 2018.

Somerset pull off a thriller against Surrey, Banton hobbles towards ground to celebrate

Tom Banton on crutches couldn't hold himself from seeing his side Somerset pull off a thriller County Championship match against Surrey in Taunton with the last wicket falling just three minutes going into the stumps.

Ireland announce squad against South Africa, Andrew Balbirnie dropped from T20Is

Former captain Andrew Balbirnie has been dropped as Ireland announced squad for T20I and ODI series against South Africa. All matches take place in Abu Dhabi starting September 27.

Cristiano Ronaldo crosses 1 billion followers on social media

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on social media on Friday, September 13 confirmed that he has crossed 1 billion followers on social media, which is a total of his followers on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube and a couple of other platforms.

Paris Paralympics medal winners meet PM Modi, get felicitated

Paris Paralympics medal winners met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 12 and were felicitated at an event later on in New Delhi.

Duleep Trophy 2024: India C strong against B, India A have D in control

India C are closing in on a score of 500 with Ishan Kishan smashing a century and the monk Baba Indrajith playing a solid knock of 78. In the other match, after being bowled out for 290, India A have a stranglehold over India D with four wickets already done.

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup

After the US Open, Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Laver Cup and it seems like a retirement announcement is on the horizon for the Spaniard. Nadal was last in action at the Paris Olympics.

India beat South Korea 3-1, only Pakistan game left now in group stage