India TV Sports Wrap on September 11: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Arch-rivals England and Australia are set to face each other today at the Ros Bowl in Southampton in the first T20I of the three-match series. Meanwhile, in India, the third day of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida also got washed out as the facilities at the venue continued to be under the scanner. All this and a lot more in our Sports Wrap.

AFG vs NZ: Third straight day of one-off Test in Greater Noida abandoned due to rain

The third day's play of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was also called off in Greater Noida due to incessant rain. The venue is under the scanner for its subpar facilities as no play was possible in the first two days despite no rain.

England and Australia to lock horns in first T20I of three-match series

England will face Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series starting from today in Southampton. The hosts will miss Jos Buttler who is injured while Australia will be without Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell.

Vinesh Phogat claims she got no support in Paris Olympics after disqualification

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has claimed that she got no support after disqualification from the gold medal match during the Paris Olympics. She also stated that the IOA Chief PT Usha clicking a picture with her was all farce as she wanted to garner attention on social media.

UEFA Nations League: England beat Finland, Netherlands level 2-2 with Germany

England defeated Finland 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League thanks to Harry Kane's two goals in his 100th match for England. Netherlands held Germany for a 2-2 draw in the other encounter.

Colombia stun Argentina 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

James Rodriguez starred for Colombia as they defeated Argentina 2-1 in the qualifier encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Paraguay registers historic 1-0 win over Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Paraguay have created historic registering a win over football powerhouse by 1-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Avinash Sable and Neeraj Chopra to compete in Diamond League final in Brussels

Avinash Sable and Neeraj Chopra have qualified for the final of the Diamond League in Brussels that will take place on September 13 and 14.

Yuzvendra Chahal picks up a five-wicket haul for Northamptonshire in County Cricket

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has impressed in County Cricket picking up a five-wicket haul for Northamptonshire against Derbyshire. He ended with the figures of 5/45 as Derbyshire were restricted to only 165 in their first innings.

Liton Das urges his team to focus on upcoming Test series against India, calls Pakistan series win 'past'

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das feels their historic series win over Pakistan is in the past now and that the team has to focus on the upcoming Test series vs India.

Kieron Pollard stars with 19-ball fifty in CPL 2024 for Trinbago Knight Riders