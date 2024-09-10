India TV Sports Wrap on September 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AIFF India TV Sports Wrap.

Sri Lanka defeated England in the third and final Test of the three-match series. Syria beat India 3-0 to win the Intercontinental Cup. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Syria defeated India to win the Intercontinental Cup.

Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets in the third Test.

Dhananjaya de Silva has become the fourth Sri Lankan captain to win a Test match in England.

Nissanka won the Player of the Match (POTM) in Sri Lanka's third Test win over England.

Root won the Player of the Series for scoring 375 runs and taking a wicket.

New Zealand have announced the squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Devine has been named captain of New Zealand's ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad.

France defeated Belgium 2-0 in the Nations League.

England women defeated Ireland by 275 runs in the second ODI to lead the three-match series 2-0.

India on top of Asian Champions Trophy standings