India TV Sports Wrap on October 31: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL/DANNI WYATT INSTAGRAM Top 10 Sports Stories - October 31

It's the IPL retention day and some of the biggest names in Indian cricket might be entering the auction including the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The teams will reveal their retentions by 5 PM IST on Thursday, October 31. On the other hand, England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge has joined RCB ahead of WPL 2025 on a trade from the UP Warriorz. Wyatt-Hodge didn't play a single game in the WPL 2024 after being picked by the Warriorz at auction for INR 30 Lakh. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Danni Wyatt-Hodge traded to RCB

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been traded from the UP Warriorz to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of WPL 2025 on all-cash deal for her INR 30 Lakh auction price.

Ben Stokes' house burgled

Ben Stokes on social media revealed that there was a robbery at his Durham residence when he was away on Pakistan tour with his family inside. Stokes made a public appeal to get the thieves caught.

South Africa in firm control of the Chattogram Test

After piling on 575 runs in the first innings riding on three centurions, South Africa had Bangladesh four down for just 38 runs by the end of the second day. The hosts still trail by 537 runs and have 16 wickets left to save the Test match.

India A vs Australia A begins in Mackay

The first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A began in Mackay with eyes on the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhimanyu Easwaran ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

England to begin the West Indies series in Antigua

Liam Livingstone will make his England captaincy debut as the visitors begin their Caribbean tour with the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies in Antigua.

IPL retentions day

All 10 teams will reveal their retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction with October 31 5 PM IST being the deadline.

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant set to be released

Among all the buzz and the reports, ESPNCricinfo confirmed that Shreyas Iyer despite being an IPL-winning captain now for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant are set to be released by their respective franchises.

Gary Stead confident of Kane Williamson being fit for the Christchurch opener

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead was really confident of Kane Williamson being a sure shot starter come the England series starting November 28 in Christchurch. Stead said that Williamson was very close for the Mumbai Test but it wasn't worth taking the risk.

Mohsin Naqvi alleges Gary Kirsten of a breach of contract

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has alleged that white-ball coach Gary Kirsten breached his contract and hence, stepped down himself while mentioning that Pakistan will have a new white-ball coach by the time Zimbabwe series begins. The red-ball coach Jason Gillespie will be at the helm of the side in Australia.

United storm back after Ten Hag's exit