India TV Sports Wrap on October 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/ PRO KABADDI LEAGUE India TV Sports Wrap.

India women will take on New Zealand women in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. On the other hand, Barcelona hammered Real Madrid in La Liga 4-0. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India women to face New Zealand women in 2nd ODI

India will play against New Zealand in the second match of the ODI series.

India still on top of World Test Championship points table after series defeat against New Zealand

India are still occupying the top position on the WTC points table.

Lamine Yamal becomes youngest scorer in El Classico history

Lamine Yamal has become the youngest goal-scorer in El Classico history.

Barcelona hammer Real Madrid in La Liga

Barcelona hammered Real Madrid 4-0 in La Liga.

Arsenal to compete with Liverpool in Premier League

Arsenal will be up against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Afghanistan A to lock horns with Sri Lanka A in Emerging Teams Asia Cup final on Sunday

Afghanistan A will take the field against Sri Lanka A in the final of the tournament.

U Mumba play hard-fought draw against Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi League

U Mumba and Bengal played a hard-fought 31-31 draw in the 17th match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans in PKL 11

Dabang Delhi defeated Telugu Titans in the 18th match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to square off against Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 11

Pink Panthers to take the mat against Tamil Thalaivas in match 19 of Pro Kabaddi League.

UP Yoddhas to meet Gujarat Giants in match 20 of PKL 11