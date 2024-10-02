India TV Sports Wrap on October 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Mumbai have strengthened their position in the Irani Cup against the Rest of India (ROI) after powerful knocks by Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan. On the other hand, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has parted ways with his long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra parts ways with coach Klaus Bartonietz

Two-time Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is set to part ways with his long-time German coach Klaus Bartonietz.

Tim Southee relinquishes New Zealand's Test captaincy

Pacer Tim Southee has resigned as the captain of New Zealand's Test team.

Tom Latham named as new captain of New Zealand's Test team

Tom Latham has replaced Tim Southee as the new captain of New Zealand's Test team.

Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain of Pakistan

Babar Azam has stepped down as the white-ball captain of Pakistan.

Ireland to face South Africa in 1st ODI

Ireland will take on South Africa in the first game of the three-match series on Wednesday.

Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC play goalless draw in ISL

Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw against each other in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Mumbai City FC to face Bengaluru FC in ISL

Mumbai will square off against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

Mayank Agarwal named Karnataka captain for Ranji Trophy

Mayank has been named the captain of Karnataka for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy.

India beat South Africa in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match

India decimated South Africa by 28 runs in a Women's T20 World Cup warm-up game.

England women beat New Zealand in Women's T20 World Cup warm-ups