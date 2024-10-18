India TV Sports Wrap on October 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV New Zealand hit India with a truck skittling them out for a paltry 46 in the first innings in the Bengaluru Test while Australia suffered only a second loss in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand hit India with a truck skittling them out for a paltry 46 in the first innings in the Bengaluru Test in overcast conditions. Only two Indian batters got into double digits while New Zealand got a lead of 134 runs on the second day itself. On the other hand, Australia suffered only a second loss in the T20 World Cup semi-finals as South Africa made their second straight final. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

South Africa knock Australia out of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa qualified for their second consecutive Women's T20 World Cup final as they beat Australia by eight wickets riding on Anneke Bosch's unbeaten 74 off just 48 deliveries.

Beth Mooney breaks world record in women's T20Is

Australian opener Beth Mooney became the fastest batter to 3000 runs in women's T20Is as she broke Stefanie Taylor's record by reaching the milestone in her 100th innings.

New Zealand pummel India in Bengaluru Test under clouds

India misjudged Bengaluru pitch and decided to bat first on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand and were bowled out for a paltry 46. New Zealand took a 134 lead on the second day itself with seven wickets still in the bag.

Sri Lanka beat West Indies to win the T20 series 2-1

Sri Lanka completed their first-ever T20 series win over the West Indies as the hosts came from behind to win two matches in a row. Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera starred as Sri Lanka won the third T20I in Dambulla by nine wickets.

Advantage Pakistan after three days of Test cricket in the second match

Pakistan had England two wickets down going into the stumps on Day 3. With England still needing 261 runs more to win, Pakistan should fancy their chances to win the second Test and level the series.

India's Richa Ghosh to miss ODI series against New Zealand

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh will miss the three-match ODI series set to begin on October 24 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Ghosh is set to sit for her 12th-grade board exams and hence will miss the series.

Rishabh Pant to not take field on Day 3

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant will not take field on Day 3 as he continued to recover from the knee injury he sustained on the second day. Dhruv Jurel was India's wicketkeeper on the day.

BCB terminates head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe's contract

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) terminated head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe's contract days after he was suspended for reportedly assaulting a cricketer and taking more leaves than allowed.

Nadal loses to Alcaraz in first match after retirement announcement

Rafael Nadal lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 in his first match after his retirement announcement at the Six Kings Slam on Thursday, October 17. The result has set up Nadal vs Novak Djokovic clash beautifully.

