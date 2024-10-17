India TV Sports Wrap on October 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP India TV Sports Wrap.

India are playing the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. They have won the toss and batted first. On the other hand, the Indian Super League (ISL) returns with a clash between Chennaiyin FC and North East United FC. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India win toss and elect to bat against New Zealand in first Test

India have won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first Test.

Sarfaraz Khan named in playing XI for first Test against New Zealand

India have included Sarfaraz in their playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand.

Kuldeep Yadav named in playing XI for first Test against New Zealand

Kuldeep Yadav has found a place in the XI for the first Test against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli dismissed for duck in first Test against New Zealand

Virat got out for a duck in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

North East United FC to face Chennaiyin FC in ISL

North East United FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the ISL on Thursday.

Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc to play Sheffield Shield

Smith and Starc will represent New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield.

Australia to lock horns with South Africa in first semifinal of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia will take on South Africa in the first semifinal on Thursday.

Dale Steyn to not continue as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach for IPL 2025

Steyn has confirmed that he will not continue as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach for IPL 2025.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in action in Six Kings Slam exhibition matches in Saudi Arabia

Nadal will play Carlos Alcaraz whereas Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner in the Six Kings Slam exhibition matches in Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh announce squad for first Test against South Africa