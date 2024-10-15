India TV Sports Wrap on October 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY New Zealand beat Pakistan to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after eight years while Ben Stokes returned to England's line-up for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan

New Zealand beat Pakistan to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after eight years while knocking India out. India needed a bit of help from Pakistan but it was an abject surrender from Fatima Sana and her side. New Zealand will wait for the Group B fixtures to end to be aware of their semis opponent. On the other hand, Ben Stokes returned to England's line-up for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan while the hosts brought in three spinners in their attack. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Pakistan take on England in Multan with the aim of levelling the series

Pakistan suffered a shocker in the series opener in Multan as England hit them with a truck, smashing 823 runs in just one more over than them in which they scored 556. Pakistan will be keen to level the series on a used pitch.

England make two changes, Pakistan go in with three spinners

England have rested Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson for the second Test with skipper Ben Stokes returning alongside pacer Matt Potts with an all-Durham pace attack. Pakistan on the other hand after dropping a few of their key stars have picked three spinners on what will be a used wicket in Multan.

New Zealand qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after 8 years

The White Ferns defeated Pakistan by 54 runs to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2016 as they defended a low score of 110 pretty professionally while India were also officially knocked out with that result.

England take on West Indies in the final Group B match

The other two semi-final spots are still on offer from Group B as England take on the West Indies. South Africa are done with their games and are very much in contention to seal the top four spot irrespective of the result as ENG vs WI is a potential quarter-final.

India likely to go in with a three-pacer attack in Bengaluru

Team India might stay with the three-man pace bowling unit as they did in a couple of Test matches against Bangladesh, for the series opener against New Zealand in Bengaluru with all of Jaspritr Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj in action.

Sri Lanka will take on the West Indies in the second T20I in Dambulla

Sri Lanka will be keen to level the three-match T20I series against the West Indies with the aim of levelling it after the visitors won the opener by five wickets.

Impact player rule scrapped in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The impact player rule will stay in IPL for three more seasons at least, however, it has been scrapped in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition. The two-bouncer rule, however, will stay.

Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah among first-round picks in the BPL draft

Pacer Taskin Ahmed was the first pick in the Bangladesh Premier League draft by the new franchise Durbar Rajshahi. Mahmudullah, who recently played his last T20I against India, was acquired by defending champions Fortune Barishal. Hasan Mahmud (Khulna Tigers), Nahid Rana (Rangpur Riders) and Litton Das (Dhaka Capitals) were other first-round picks in the BPL draft.

Shevchenko suspected of cheating

22-year-old Ukraine-born GM Kirill Shevchenko got expelled from the Spanish Team Championships chess tournament for reportedly hiding and using a mobile phone in the restroom during the games.

Belgium's Victor Wegnez emerges highest earner on Day 2 of HIL Auction